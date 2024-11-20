Cochrane RCMP seek public assistance locating missing woman

Cochrane RCMP is seeking public assistance to help them locate missing 19-year-old Destiny Poucette, who’s a resident of Stoney First Nation.

She was last seen on Nov. 14 in Cochrane. She’s described as 5’2”, 135 pounds, with a slim build. She has long dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.