Cochrane RCMP seek public assistance locating missing woman

    Cochrane RCMP is seeking public assistance to help them locate missing 19-year-old Destiny Poucette, who’s a resident of Stoney First Nation.

    She was last seen on Nov. 14 in Cochrane. She’s described as 5’2”, 135 pounds, with a slim build. She has long dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

