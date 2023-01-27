Cold weekend for Calgary following flurry-filled Friday morning

Viewer Marni captured this photo of a winter scene in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Douglasdale. Viewer Marni captured this photo of a winter scene in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Douglasdale.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina