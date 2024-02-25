CALGARY
Calgary

    • Coldest Night of the Year walk raises funds for homeless

    Hundreds of Calgarians join the Coldest Night of the Year walk Saturday, an event sponsored by Wood's Homes, to raise funds and awareness to support the homeless. Hundreds of Calgarians join the Coldest Night of the Year walk Saturday, an event sponsored by Wood's Homes, to raise funds and awareness to support the homeless.
    Hundreds of Calgarians came together to raise money and awareness for Calgary’s homeless Saturday.

    The Coldest Night of the Year walk, hosted by Wood’s Homes,  walked through Inglewood early Saturday evening, taking a pit stop at Wood’s Homes’ Inglewood Opportunity Hub and Warming Centre on 14 Street SE.

    There, walkers enjoyed warm food and drinks. They also experienced the services at-risk young people can find at the hub, including shelter from the cold, a hot shower, laundry facilities and crisis counsellors on call to discuss family issues, mental health challenges, or substance abuse.

    Money raised goes to support those experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness.

