Competition Bureau launches study into Canadian airline industry
The federal Competition Bureau is launching a market study into the Canadian airline industry with the goal of improving the cost and quality of air travel.
The bureau announced this week it will look into three key issues including the state of competition in the industry, barriers to entry and "impediments to Canadians making informed choices" on air travel.
Anthony Durocher, deputy commissioner of the Competition Promotion Branch says his team is conducting a deep dive into competition issues after announcing its study in late May and accepting more than 1,400 submissions on its scope until mid-June.
"We know it's important for consumers, we know it's important for the Canadian economy and, you know, there are four factors that inform this in particular, one of which we know is a concentrated sector, with Air Canada and WestJet having the lion's share of the market," Durocher said.
"Number two, we've seen an uptick in consumer complaints from Canadians in the sector in recent years. Number three, there's evidence that suggests prices in Canada may be higher than in other countries and four, we've seen newer, smaller airlines struggling to make it in the sector."
Durocher pointed to the recent bankruptcy of low-cost airline Lynx Air.
Maciej Wilk, interim CEO of discount carrier Flair Airlines, says the study is "long overdue," noting his team is expressing optimism this study could help smaller companies challenge Air Canada and WestJet.
"And one of the reasons for this is simply the cost of travelling in Canada is too high. I don't mean like the cost of the air operators themselves, but mostly the infrastructure and all the services that are controlled by the government but necessary to deliver the service," Wilk said.
The bureau says Air Canada and WestJet command about 80 per cent of the domestic market and fares "may be relatively high."
All the while, the number of passenger complaints lodged with the country's transport regulator has reached new highs, topping 72,000 and resulting in wait times of up to two years.
'Highly uncompetitive tax and regulatory environment': WestJet
Andrew Gibbons, vice-president of external affairs for WestJet, cites his employer's airline as the "only entrant in this challenging market that has succeeded long-term, disrupting a dominant incumbent."
He says the terms of reference for the study fundamentally ignore many of the key barriers unique to Canada and truly driving up the cost for Canada's air travellers and reducing competition in Canada's air travel market.
"The reality is Canada has a highly uncompetitive tax and regulatory environment, which is stifling competition and increasing costs to Canadians," Gibbons said.
"The bureau cites the failure of Lynx Air as an example of market challenges but ignores the very reasons for the failure as stated by Lynx itself: its insolvency was attributable, in part, to a difficult economic and regulatory environment including increasing airport charges."
Gibbons says these government-led issues continue today as the Canadian market contains high mandatory third-party fees that drive up ticket prices for the average Canadian.
WestJet is instead calling on the federal government to undertake a comprehensive review on whether the user-pay model for aviation infrastructure works for a modern Canada and calling on Ottawa to freeze all mandatory government fees and charges until a review is complete.
A final recommendation includes ceasing the collection of rent from Canadian airports as a duplicative charge that is non-transparent in its use.
'Why even bother?': Calgary airline analyst
Calgary airline analyst Rick Erickson says this report is "nothing new" and the findings are always the same.
He admits Canadians are interested in the state of competition in the country but questions why it will take until June of next year to complete.
"That just slays me, how it could even take that long," Erickson said.
"But honestly, why even bother? The findings are always the same.
"Look at the size we are in Canada. This will be a finding that we're a large country in aerial size, a small population strung across America. We have a linear airline network that causes problems in this business unlike the situation in Europe or the United States where there are lots of hubs and you can get much shorter flights, less cost and more competition."
Erickson says there are barriers to entry in the Canadian airline market as well, noting many of the high costs come from the federal government.
"If you look at the cost of an airline ticket, roughly $80 of every single airline ticket sold in Canada for domestic services are for fees and taxes," he said.
"We pay for everything. We pay for airport improvement fees on the use of the airport, which goes to the airport authority, they in turn take most of that money and pay the federal government rent on the airports."
Erickson says any Canadian airline carrier can only be 49 per cent foreign-owned and 25 per cent owned by a single entity.
"So yes, there are lots of players who go out who look at the Canadian market and say, 'Hey, that might be an interesting place for us to go into business,' but with only 25 and 49 per cent ownership, it's not attractive to those carriers," he said.
"If a foreign carrier is 100 per cent foreign-owned, it can only fly domestically in Canada, not internationally to compete with WestJet or Air Canada, so that might be one of the findings."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Microsoft in the final stages of resolving global outage, company says
Microsoft is in the final stages of 'validating recovery' for users and services impacted by issues with its Azure network infrastructure on Tuesday, according to the company's Azure status page.
Conservatives take aim at NDP in new attack ad ahead of September byelections
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
Police clash with an unruly crowd gathered near the site of U.K. stabbing attack that killed 3 girls
Police clashed with an unruly crowd of far-right protesters outside a mosque Tuesday in northwest England near where three girls were stabbed to death in a dance class as demonstrators, some in masks, hurled bottles and stones at officers, Merseyside police said.
More Listeria infections reported amid outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut, killing 1 and wounding dozens in surging tensions with Hezbollah
Israel said it targeted a Hezbollah commander in a rare strike Tuesday on Beirut that killed at least one woman and wounded dozens of people in escalating hostilities with the Lebanese militant group.
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
2 men are killed when their helicopter crashes into a hog house in central Ireland
Two men were killed on Tuesday when their helicopter crashed into a hog house in central Ireland, authorities said.
Simone Biles and Team USA earn 'redemption' by powering to Olympic gold in women's gymnastics
American gymnastics star Simone Biles and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women's team in the finals on Tuesday night to win another Olympic Gold.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Sexual assault charges against former school principal withdrawn in 1 of 2 cases
Charges of sexual assault against a former Sherwood Park school principal have been withdrawn in one case, but he still faces a sexual assault charge in a second investigation.
-
King Charles 'immensely saddened' by wildfire destruction in Jasper
King Charles says he and his wife, Queen Camilla, are "immensely saddened" to see the damage from massive wildfires in Jasper National Park.
-
Pedestrian hit after crossing road 'against the traffic signal': Edmonton police
A pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a minivan on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Lawyer for Coutts accused says client 'bit of a wing nut,' but not murder conspirator
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
-
Fire crews respond to massive Coaldale recycling plant fire
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police watchdog reviewing complaints into VPD spokesperson
B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaints Commission is reviewing the findings of an internal investigation by the Vancouver Police Department into bombshell complaints about the workplace conduct of a high-profile officer, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. toxic drug deaths decline, though 6 people still die each day, coroner says
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
-
1 charged after 'sophisticated' identification forgery lab found in Richmond home
One man has been charged nearly two years after Mounties discovered what they call a "sophisticated" identification forgery lab in a Richmond home.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. toxic drug deaths decline, though 6 people still die each day, coroner says
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
-
B.C. First Nations claim fish farm licences infringe upon Aboriginal fishing rights
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
Saskatoon
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
-
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
-
RCMP investigating after dog fatally shot near St. Louis, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP say they are investigating after a dog was fatally shot in the village of St. Louis.
Regina
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle hits multiple homes, vehicles in south Regina
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
-
'They nailed it': Sask. storm chaser says new film 'Twisters' gives people realistic experience
Saskatchewan storm chaser Rickey Forbes has had a front row seat to many tornadoes and other weather phenomenon throughout his career, which made him a prime candidate to help consult makers of the film 'Twisters.'
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays looking for owner of winning 50/50 ticket worth $825,000
A guest at a Toronto Blue Jays game earlier this month is $825,000 richer – they just don’t know it yet.
-
Father, son arrested for 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area: RCMP
The RCMP says that a father and son have been arrested in connection with 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Police seek masked suspect after businesses, synagogue targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti
York Regional Police say their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman test out Montrealer's hot sauce on Hot Ones
A Montreal store owner is elated after watching two of Hollywood's biggest stars sample his hot sauce on a prominent YouTube show.
-
Woman, 64, found dead in Lachine apartment was bound: police
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
Atlantic
-
Sum 41 backs out of Maritime weekend shows
Days before they were set to go onstage at festivals in New Glasgow and Saint John, Canadian band Sum 41 has backed out for medical reasons.
-
Aurora glimpsed in the Maritimes late Monday night; possible again Tuesday night
Find out where the Aurora Borealis may be viewable Tuesday night in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax declares beach unsafe for swimming hours after reopening
The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising the public Cunard Pond Beach in the Spryfield area is unsafe for swimming.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for escaped youth inmates
Winnipeg police are looking for two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre – who are considered armed and dangerous – after they escaped custody Monday evening.
-
Vocational wing announced for South Winnipeg Rec Campus
The province is spending $17 million on a new vocational wing at Pembina Trails Collegiate.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being struck by impaired driver: RCMP
A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Winnipeg is in critical condition after he was the victim of an alleged hit-and-run by an impaired driver on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
-
Porter Airlines launching nonstop Ottawa-Las Vegas service this fall
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
-
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Northern Ontario
-
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
-
Concerning incidents involving young kids on ATVs
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
-
Surge in the number of people living in Sudbury encampments
Greater Sudbury says the number of people living in encampments and unsheltered outdoors has more than doubled in the last year.
Barrie
-
Police ask for public's help locating senior missing for 10 days
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has been missing for 10 days.
-
Police investigate overnight pickup truck theft from Barrie home
Police were alerted to an overnight theft of a pickup truck from a Barrie home on Tuesday morning.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent the GTA.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener archer wins shoot-off match at Olympic Games
Eric Peters came very close to losing his first match at Paris 2024 Olympics.
-
Missing Guelph woman last seen in Cambridge
Police are hoping the public can help in the search for a missing Guelph woman.
-
Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph last week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
London
-
Crash involving overturned tanker closes intersection
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in St. Thomas homicide
A St. Thomas man has been charged in death of Victoria Dill and police are still looking for one other person.
-
Wonderland Road reopens following crash
According to police, a vehicle struck a light pole which came down across both the north and south bound lanes of traffic.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports blue green algae bloom 'deemed safe'
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued a warning on July 23rd for Lake St. Clair.
-
Kingsville looking for public opinion on properties up for grabs
The Town of Kingsville is calling on residents to give their input on three properties up for grabs.
-
Here’s when you can expect a settlement payment from Loblaw for admitting to bread price fixing
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.