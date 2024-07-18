'Completely helpless': Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard

A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear killed their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.

Carolyn Hillier says her daughters, 13 and 22, were inside their home when the attack occurred in the backyard on Sunday, around 11:30 p.m..

“Of course, they were quite horrified standing there knowing they were completely helpless in the situation,” Hillier said.

The family’s dog, 11-year-old Pepper, was killed by the bear in the backyard.

Hillier says the family attempted to contact Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services (FWES) but were unable to get through immediately.

After getting no answer on the Canmore RCMP non-emergency line, the family called 911.

They were told that RCMP also could not get in touch with fish and wildlife. RCMP officers drove by the house, but wouldn’t have been able to see the bear in the backyard from the road, according to Hillier.

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, Hillier said the bear remained in the backyard, sleeping and protecting its kill.

Two pictures show a black bear in a Canmore, Alta., backyard on July 14, 2024. (Courtesy: Carolyn Hillier)

After more attempts to contact FWES on Monday morning, fish and wildlife officers responded to the home around 11:30 a.m., Hillier said.

In a statement Monday, the Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services said Alberta FWES received a report about the bear on Sunday night. They added that local RCMP responded to the scene and could not find the bear.

The province said fish and wildlife received another report on Monday morning that the bear had returned to feed on the dog’s remains.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services for further clarification.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult black bear sleeping near the dog’s remains, the province said.

“After assessing the situation, fish and wildlife officers decided to immobilize the bear. The bear appeared to be underweight and in poor condition,” a spokesperson with the Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services said in an email to CTV News on Monday.

“Using the black bear response guide and taking into consideration public safety and habituation, officers determined it was appropriate to euthanize the bear.”

Alberta wildlife officers with a black bear after it was tranquilized in a Canmore, Alta., backyard on July 15, 2024. (Courtesy: Carolyn Hillier)

Hillier said the most frustrating part of the whole situation was the lack of resources to respond to wildlife emergencies outside of business hours.

“When is a wildlife emergency an emergency?” she said.

The incident prompted a warning from the Town of Canmore and RCMP on Monday, asking people to avoid the mountain community's Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway due to an “aggressive bear.”

The province said its black bear response guide provides a standard approach in deciding which management responses to use when dealing with the bears.