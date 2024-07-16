Black bear euthanized after killing small dog in Canmore

A black bear was euthanized after killing a dog in Canmore, Alta., over the weekend.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services (FWES) received a report that a bear had accessed a backyard in the town of Canmore and killed a small dog around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services.

When local RCMP responded to the area, they could not find the bear.

Then on Monday morning, FWES received another report that the bear had returned to the area and was feeding on the dog’s remains.

Fish and wildlife officers responded to the site to find an adult black bear sleeping near the dog’s remains.

“After assessing the situation, fish and wildlife officers decided to immobilize the bear. The bear appeared to be underweight and in poor condition,” Sheena Campbell, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services, said in an email to CTV News.

“Using the black bear response guide and taking into consideration public safety and habituation, officers determined it was appropriate to euthanize the bear.”

The incident prompted a warning from the Town of Canmore and RCMP on Monday, asking people to avoid the mountain community's Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway due to an “aggressive bear.”

The province said its black bear response guide provides a standard approach in deciding which management responses to use when dealing with the bears.