CALGARY
Calgary

    • Aggressive bear in Canmore prompts warning, later captured

    The RCMP and the Town of Canmore are advising everyone to avoid the Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway, including the pedestrian underpass. (Facebook/Town of Canmore) The RCMP and the Town of Canmore are advising everyone to avoid the Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway, including the pedestrian underpass. (Facebook/Town of Canmore)
    Share

    The Town of Canmore and RCMP asked people to avoid the mountain community's Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway on Monday, including the pedestrian underpass, due to an aggressive bear.

    A post on the Town of Canmore's Facebook page just after 10 a.m. indicated Fish and Wildlife officers had been called and were on the way.

    In an update posted just after 1 p.m., the Town of Canmore said the bear was "no longer in the area" and that it was safe to use Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway again.

    The town told CTV News in an email that the bear was "captured."

    The town is reminding residents and visitors to:

    • Keeps dogs on a leash at all times;
    • Carry bear spray and know how to use it;
    • Stay on trails and travel on them only during daylight hours; and
    • Report bear sightings to Alberta Fish and Wildlife by calling 403-591-7755.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    LIVE RNC UPDATES

    LIVE RNC UPDATES Vance appears for the first time as Trump's VP pick

    The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he becomes the GOP’s official nominee. Follow for live updates of the RNC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Apartment fire death deemed 'not suspicious'

      The death of an Owen Sound man last month following an apartment fire has been deemed not “criminal in nature” following an investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshall and Owen Sound Police Crime Unit.

    • VIDEO

      VIDEO Torrential downpours flood city streets

      Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city. Parts of the region are either under a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning as well as a heat warning.

    • Search continues for swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie

      Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News