Cool in Calgary this weekend after Friday's wave of snow

Every day as we get closer, we take another leap in on the dartboard for Alberta's snowfall picture.

Today is a calm, easy day. We'll get to seasonal. We'll see some light wind. There's a weak chance for mixed precipitation prior to the warm-up this morning. It'd be a pathetically low total, if we saw anything at all.

The foothills will be alight with snow this afternoon, carrying into this evening. Carrying through to the day you'll want to spend the most time talking about.

That would be tomorrow.

Calgary's forecast models angle for five to 10 centimetres of snow Friday. It's not so much "periods of heavy snowfall" – it's "long periods of light snowfall." A large Montana low forming south of us will pull in air around it, which translates to northerly wind for our region, and moisture getting ripped from the foothills as snow. The rough translation is that higher elevations will see heavier totals. Calgary lives on the periphery of this event; because of that, it's possible we fall below the five to 10 cm parameter. This comes as a challenge to the prediction of exactly where that Montana low develops.

Those snowfall warnings for Banff and Kananaskis are primed for 15 to 25 cm; it starts today, and ends Saturday morning. Portions of Highway 93 may amplify those totals up to 30 cm.

Then, it's gone Saturday. We'll replace it with a high pressure ridge, the exit region of which will dangle our high temperatures above freezing, but only slightly. That said, here's the latest edition of the Halloween forecast, now timed for 6 pm.

…because this is an American product, which relies on Fahrenheit, there's no "negative" symbol pumpkin. Since that would convert to a Halloween at -18 C for them.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Some cloud, a sl. chance for mixed precipitation late morning

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Friday:

Early rain becoming snow: 5-10 cm

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: snow showers tapering, then clearing, low -4 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -10 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

