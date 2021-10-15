Cool mornings, above-seasonal afternoons ahead for Calgary!

CALGARY -

No major changes are ahead from yesterday’s weather article – that bodes well for you, if you're missing those late summer temperatures. While a seasonally-normal day would look to a 12 C average, Calgary (and the rest of southern Alberta, too!) is looking to pop above seasonal, and stay that way out to Sunday.

The jet will briefly climb north of us, sheltering that cool, arctic air at bay for a time. Gusts through the afternoon could top 80 km/h and trigger wind warnings along the Highway 22 corridor. Nearer to Calgary, gusts between 40 and 50 km/h can't be ruled out, which will trigger more warming than a lot of forecast models show.

Rinse and repeat for tomorrow, though dial the wind back, somewhat, as we fall beneath the shelter of the jet, which will remain through Sunday. Its transit will limit wind as we close out the weekend, though a plunge into Monday is possible.

A large, Pacific low looks to disrupt the jet, delivering a cold front and dropping northerly wind gusts in the 40s or 50s on us to start Monday morning. Long-range speculation on this event keeps precipitation to a minimum. If it falls, it's looking like rain right now.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Mainly sunny, windy! Gusts W 40 km/h

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: mainly clear, 2 C

Saturday:

Periods of sun and cloud

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: Partly cloudy, 5 C

Sunday:

Becoming cloudy, warm

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: some cloud, 4 C

Monday:

Mostly cloudy, chance of midday showers

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, -1 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, 0 C

