Cool mornings, above-seasonal afternoons ahead for Calgary!
No major changes are ahead from yesterday’s weather article – that bodes well for you, if you're missing those late summer temperatures. While a seasonally-normal day would look to a 12 C average, Calgary (and the rest of southern Alberta, too!) is looking to pop above seasonal, and stay that way out to Sunday.
The jet will briefly climb north of us, sheltering that cool, arctic air at bay for a time. Gusts through the afternoon could top 80 km/h and trigger wind warnings along the Highway 22 corridor. Nearer to Calgary, gusts between 40 and 50 km/h can't be ruled out, which will trigger more warming than a lot of forecast models show.
Rinse and repeat for tomorrow, though dial the wind back, somewhat, as we fall beneath the shelter of the jet, which will remain through Sunday. Its transit will limit wind as we close out the weekend, though a plunge into Monday is possible.
A large, Pacific low looks to disrupt the jet, delivering a cold front and dropping northerly wind gusts in the 40s or 50s on us to start Monday morning. Long-range speculation on this event keeps precipitation to a minimum. If it falls, it's looking like rain right now.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Today:
- Mainly sunny, windy! Gusts W 40 km/h
- Daytime high: 13 C
- Evening: mainly clear, 2 C
Saturday:
- Periods of sun and cloud
- Daytime high: 15 C
- Evening: Partly cloudy, 5 C
Sunday:
- Becoming cloudy, warm
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Evening: some cloud, 4 C
Monday:
- Mostly cloudy, chance of midday showers
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, -1 C
Tuesday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: mainly clear, 0 C
I feel like Tony’s done this a time or two before. What a photo!
Downtown Calgary nestled in fog and autumn colours. (Tony Wong)
Honourable mention goes to Blaine at Silver Springs golf course:
You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cool mornings, above-seasonal afternoons ahead for Calgary!
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
U.K. lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
A member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
WATCH LIVE | Ford announces new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared new details of the province’s strategy to further reopen the province on Friday and formally launched the enhanced COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism
William Shatner said said Prince William has 'got the wrong idea' by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
Hundreds of samples from Ontario grocery stores examined for coronavirus; all test negative
A new study tested more than 900 samples from high-touch surfaces in Ontario grocery stores for SARS-CoV-2 and found zero positive results, suggesting the risk of exposure to the virus in grocery stores is low.
Study suggests correlation between COVID-19 rates and greenspace inequity
A new study out of the U.S. suggests a correlation between minimal greenspace in lower income neighbourhoods and higher rates of COVID-19.
Gay, bisexual men advocating for sexual health with off-label medications to prevent STIs
In an example of a growing trend of using off-label medications to protect their sexual health, some gay and bisexual men in Canada claim that taking a meningitis vaccine can prevent gonorrhea, but doctors caution the research is still in its infancy.
Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre, attorney says
The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour was reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
Woman's disappearance in July ruled suspicious 3 months later
The disappearance of an Edmonton woman is being investigated by homicide detectives.
-
'I refuse': Beaumont bakery still cooking in defiance of AHS closure order
A Beaumont bakery owner says she’d rather lose her business than stick her nose into that of her customers.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Justin Trudeau to visit B.C. First Nation weeks after Truth and Reconciliation day apology
The prime minister will be visiting a B.C. First Nation next week, after calling a vacation he took in the province on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a "mistake."
-
Charges to be considered after caught-on-camera arrest leads to 'significant public scrutiny': police watchdog
B.C.'s police watchdog has filed a report asking for charges to be considered against an officer following a caught-on-camera arrest that led to public scrutiny.
-
Rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley
Environment Canada has issued a number of rainfall warnings for the Lower Mainland this weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver pleads guilty in Campbell River crash that killed his passenger
The parents of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Willow Point in March of last year are hoping video surveillance of the vehicle travelling through the area will one day be released.
-
Victoria police seek witnesses in hate-crime investigation
Police in Victoria are seeking witnesses and video related to a hate-crime investigation that began last week.
-
U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick pastor expected in court over alleged COVID-19 public health breaches
A New Brunswick pastor is in court Friday after public health officials accused his congregation of breaking masking rules and other COVID-19 health orders.
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
-
Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes
Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps Friday morning after gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island increased by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ford announces new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford made an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 496 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths linked to the disease.
-
How to use Ontario's new vaccine verification app and QR codes
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system. While the app is now available for download now, some Ontario residents will not be able to download the QR codes until later this weekend.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queensway Carleton Hospital places 37 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccine mandate
Under the Queensway Carleton Hospital's vaccination policy, all staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, with the exception of those with a documented medical or other human rights exemption.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
Across Ontario, there are 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Five more people charged following post-Panda Game street party near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police continue to investigate after 2,000 people packed Russell Avenue on Oct. 2, several hours after the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees beat the Carleton University in the Panda Game.
Montreal
-
Forged Ontario vaccine documents prompt Quebec to adapt passport verification process
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Vaccination passport required at Quebec health-care institutions starting today
As of this Friday, people aged 13 and over must present their vaccination passport in order to access several health and social services institutions in Quebec.
-
Quebec reports 676 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths
Quebec reported on Friday that 676 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and six more people have died due to the virus.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 496 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths linked to the disease.
-
Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code
Ontario is launching an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ford announces new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared new details of the province’s strategy to further reopen the province on Friday and formally launched the enhanced COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ford announces new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford made an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
-
La Nina could bring forth cold and stormy winter to Canada, new forecast predicts
The climatological phenomenon known as La Nina has returned, and that means many Canadians can expect a cold and stormy winter, according to AccuWeather's latest winter forecast.
-
U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
Winnipeg
-
U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
-
Northern Manitoba community asking for help amid rise in COVID-19 cases
A northern Manitoba community is looking for government help amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
3D model shows scale of Kapyong Barracks redevelopment
A new 3D model is showing the scale of the redevelopment of the former Kapyong Barracks site, which is set to become Naawi-Oodena.
Regina
-
U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
-
Steady growth of Regina tent community draws concern from mayor
Regina’s mayor has given agencies roughly two weeks to find housing for residents of a tent community in Pepsi Park before the city starts looking at putting an end to the camp.
-
Death of woman, 24, being investigated as homicide
Peri A. N. Redwood was found dead at a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa St. on Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck said he dragged his wife’s body into the bushes, undercover officer testifies
Court heard new details Thursday about where a man accused of murdering his wife allegedly put the body.
-
Missing Saskatoon man found dead
A missing Saskatoon man has been found dead, police say.
-
Saskatoon police seeking help to identify 15 people who allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions at PPC rally
Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election night gathering.