CALGARY -- Calgary police confirmed Monday that a portion of the sled from the movie Cool Runnings was stolen recently.

According to a Calgary police spokesperson, the theft was reported Monday around 4 p.m., which was confirmed by realtor Rob Campbell, who is handling the Ranchman's property on his Instagram page.

"I am gutted to report that the Bobsled from the movie Cool Runnings has been stolen off the building at Ranchmans!" Campbell wrote.

"I don't know what the hell someone thinks they can do with it, but please share this post and if you know anything about who did this or where we can find this piece of Ranchman's history, please reach out to me directly."

Campbell reported the theft to the police and said there is a reward offered for its return.

Police said there was no CCTV cameras outside Ranchman's and there are no suspects at the moment. They said the theft could have occurred between Oct. 21 and Oct. 25.

Because the sled was hanging from the top of the building, police said that either the sled thieves brought a ladder or had access to the building.

Either way, the police spokesperson said, "They knew what they were coming for."

Cool Runnings is the 1993 film that celebrated the Jamaican bobsled team that competed at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. The film starred John Candy, Leon Robinson, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis and Malik Yoba. Made by Walt Disney Pictures for a hair under $18 million, the affectionate comedy earned $154.9 million worldwide at the box office.