Cooler Friday leads to a warm weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid-teens

A small mid-level disturbance early Friday led to snow along the Alberta-B.C. corridor and light rain in the Calgary area.

Cloud cover is expected to be persistent throughout the day Friday before a ridge of high pressure sets up over Alberta on Saturday.

Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday will peak in the mid-teens for Calgary and potentially be warmer in areas closer to the U.S. border.

This will be a short period of stability however as another round of cool and potentially wet weather starts up on Monday.

Daytime highs for most of next week are expected to sit at or below seasonal during the day, with overnight temperatures only slightly warmer than average.