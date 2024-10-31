Cornerstone crash sends woman to hospital in serious condition

A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in the northeast community of Cornerstone on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Cornerstone Avenue and Cornerstone Street N.E. for reports of a crash, according to a Thursday news release.

Police believe a sedan, driven by a woman in her 30s with a small child passenger, stopped at a stop sign while travelling southbound on Cornerstone Street.

After stopping, the car entered the intersection and drove into the path of an eastbound SUV, driven by a man in his 50s, which had the right of way.

Police say the SUV hit the car and came to a rest on the lawn of a nearby home. The sedan came to a rest in the intersection.

The woman was taken to hospital in serious conditions, while the child was uninjured. The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Speed, drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage related to this crash is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.