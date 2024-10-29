Country singer Brett Kissel to bring Bluebird Café magic to Calgary

Country singer Brett Kissel is bringing the magic of Nashville's legendary Bluebird Café to Calgary.

Kissel's "The Side You've Never Seen" tour opens Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino.

"I'm going to strip things back, peel back as many layers as I can and share the stories behind the songs that my audience knows and loves," Kissel told CTV News.

"There's a lot of power in understanding that if you can command a room and take your audience on a journey that's just you and six strings, then you might have something very special."

The three-time Juno Award winner will take his tour across Canada until it wraps up March 30, 2025, in Parry Sound, Ont.