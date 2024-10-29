CALGARY
Calgary

    • Country singer Brett Kissel to bring Bluebird Café magic to Calgary

    Share

    Country singer Brett Kissel is bringing the magic of Nashville's legendary Bluebird Café to Calgary.

    Kissel's "The Side You've Never Seen" tour opens Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino.

    "I'm going to strip things back, peel back as many layers as I can and share the stories behind the songs that my audience knows and loves," Kissel told CTV News.

    "There's a lot of power in understanding that if you can command a room and take your audience on a journey that's just you and six strings, then you might have something very special."

    The three-time Juno Award winner will take his tour across Canada until it wraps up March 30, 2025, in Parry Sound, Ont.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News