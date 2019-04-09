CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
CPS concerned for safety of victim as search for wanted assault suspect enters third month
Damien Chris Taypotat is wanted on 22 outstanding warrants. (Supplied)
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:16PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service has renewed its call for tips from the public on the whereabouts of a man who they believe poses a threat to a woman he had previously been in a relationship with.
Warrants have been issued for 36-year-old Damien Chris Taypotat on charges including:
- Uttering threats to cause death
- Failing to comply with court orders
- Break-and-enter
- Assault with a weapon
- Theft under $5,000
Police issued a plea to the public on February 6 for information regarding Taypotat’s location but, more than two months later, he remains on the run.
According to police, Taypotat had forced his way into the home of a woman he had been in a relationship with on an undisclosed date, threatened her with an axe, and then physically attacked her. Investigators believe Taypotat continues to pose a significant risk to the safety of the woman.
The wanted man is described as:
- Indigenous
- Approximately 170 cm (5’7”) tall
- Having a medium build
- Having brown hair and brown eye
Anyone who has information regarding Taypotat’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.