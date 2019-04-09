The Calgary Police Service has renewed its call for tips from the public on the whereabouts of a man who they believe poses a threat to a woman he had previously been in a relationship with.

Warrants have been issued for 36-year-old Damien Chris Taypotat on charges including:

Uttering threats to cause death

Failing to comply with court orders

Break-and-enter

Assault with a weapon

Theft under $5,000

Police issued a plea to the public on February 6 for information regarding Taypotat’s location but, more than two months later, he remains on the run.

According to police, Taypotat had forced his way into the home of a woman he had been in a relationship with on an undisclosed date, threatened her with an axe, and then physically attacked her. Investigators believe Taypotat continues to pose a significant risk to the safety of the woman.

The wanted man is described as:

Indigenous

Approximately 170 cm (5’7”) tall

Having a medium build

Having brown hair and brown eye

Anyone who has information regarding Taypotat’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.