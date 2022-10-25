CPS investigating suspicious death of suspected East Village assault victim
The Calgary Police Service is trying to determine what led to the death of an unidentified man who was found severely injured in East Village early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the 400 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. at around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a man in medical distress.
Witnesses told officers it appeared the victim had suffered injuries in some sort of a physical altercation, and he was bleeding on the steps near the Real Canadian Superstore entrance.
CPS officials say it does appear the man had been assaulted.
Witnesses and first responders tried to save the man's life before he was transported to hospital where he later died.
An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be scheduled for later this week.
If the death is deemed a homicide, it would be the 23rd in Calgary so far this year. There were 22 murders in the city in 2021.
Police are now focused on tracking down CCTV footage from the area and speaking with witnesses to figure out what led to the man's death.
Anyone with information about this incident, or the victim's identity, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
Rishi Sunak is now one of the richest leaders in the world. How do others compare?
As the new prime minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak is estimated to be one of the richest to hold that office. How does his wealth compare to other world leaders?
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
Ontario raising foreign homebuyer tax to the highest in Canada
Ontario has announced it is raising the non-resident speculation tax on homes purchased by foreign nationals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, effective Tuesday.
Ombudsman slams military's treatment of injured reservists, rangers
Canadian Armed Forces ombudsman Gregory Lick is criticizing the military's treatment of ill and injured reservists and Canadian Rangers, saying the organization is failing to address long-standing gaps for Canada's part-time soldiers.
What factors determine height? Major study helps researchers gain better understanding
A recent genome-wide study found that more than 12,000 genetic variants can account for height differences amongst people.
Former student warned teachers, teens they were 'going to die' before fatal U.S. shooting
An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, 'You are all going to die!' before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
Second-period drive helps Oilers sink Penguins 6-3
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday.
Vancouver
-
'Another hurtful chapter': VPD officers not attending First Nation's apology ceremony for handcuffing incident
The Heiltsuk First Nation says the decision of two Vancouver police officers not to attend an apology ceremony represents a failure of the department as a whole to take accountability for systemic racism.
-
John Horgan reflects on highs, lows of time as B.C. premier
With the transition to his replacement underway, outgoing B.C. premier John Horgan sits down with CTV News to discuss some of his proudest accomplishments in office – and the unfinished business he's reluctantly leaving behind.
-
Scam alert: RCMP warn of 'elaborate' cash-for-gold ruse in Lower Mainland
Mounties are warning of a fake gold scam that has been reported in several Lower Mainland communities this month, saying the fraudsters "put on a pretty compelling show."
Atlantic
-
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
-
Hundreds in N.S. still waiting for phone, internet, cable service to be repaired a month after Fiona
A month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit, hundreds of customers across Nova Scotia are still without phone, internet and cable service.
-
Prince Edward Island resort still cleaning up a month after Fiona
A month after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into the Atlantic region, some people on Prince Edward Island are still cleaning up.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Valley hobby farmer warns of cougar attacks on livestock
A hobby farmer in Cobble Hill, B.C., has a warning for people living along Telegraph Road. Two of her sheep were killed by a cougar that has recently moved into the area.
-
Saanich police search for missing man who failed to return from camping trip
Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who has yet to return from a camping trip. Saanich police are searching for Henry "Hank" Kitchell, 61, who departed for a solo camping trip on Oct. 18 and was supposed to return on Oct. 21. However, he has not returned home or made contact with his family.
-
Dump truck crash snarls highway traffic in Langford
Mounties in Langford, B.C., warned drivers to expect major delays after a dump truck rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday morning.
Toronto
-
FULL RECAP
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
-
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
-
Inquest into fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim by Toronto police set for November
It’s been nearly a decade since 18-year-old Sammy Yatim was fatally shot by police while having a mental health crisis on a Toronto streetcar.
Montreal
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
-
Two young men dead after their car swerves off the road in Monteregie, Que.
Two young men lost their lives Monday night after their car swerved off the road in Saint-Pie, in Quebec's Montérégie region. Driven by an 18-year-old man, the car skidded off Saint-Dominique Road around 10:00 p.m., hit a pole, and rolled over, according to provincial police (SQ).
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
Ottawa
-
Mark Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa. The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to win the mayor's race.
-
Meet the new Ottawa city council with a dozen new faces
Thirteen incumbents and 11 new councillors will join mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe at the Ottawa council table for the new four-year term.
-
Ottawa election 2022: Live results of the races for mayor and council
Get a recap of up-to-the-minute updates and results of the Ottawa municipal election.
Kitchener
-
New mayor elected in Waterloo, upset in Cambridge: Waterloo region election results
CTV News Kitchener will have results for Waterloo region cities and townships, plus Guelph, Stratford and Brantford. This is where you can follow along for live results and updates.
-
Here are the new directly elected Waterloo regional councillors
Among a tight field of 30 candidates vying for directly elected regional councillor positions, voters have picked the top eight.
-
UPSET
UPSET | Two-term city councillor Jan Liggett unseats incumbent Cambridge mayor
Two-term city councillor Jan Liggett has unseated incumbent Kathryn McGarry to become the next mayor of Cambridge.
Saskatoon
-
Beleaguered Warman clinic reopen after emergency closure
Legends Medical Clinic in Warman reopened to the public today, nearly two weeks after shutting its door to walk-in patients due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
-
Moe talks immigration, energy in Saskatoon throne speech preview
Premier Scott Moe gave a sneak peek of what will be coming out of Wednesday’s throne speech on Monday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
'I could represent myself': Greg Fertuck’s lawyers walk out of the courtroom
After investing more than 500 hours into Greg Fertuck’s case, both of his lawyers walked out of the courtroom, mid murder trial.
Northern Ontario
-
New mayors usher in new era across northeastern Ontario
The four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
ONTC CEO Corina Moore has resigned
The president and CEO of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, Corina Moore, has resigned her position with the company.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race may be close, experts say
Political experts say the race to become Winnipeg’s next mayor is far from certain.
-
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
Regina
-
Most southern Sask. highways reopened following icy storm
Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions, but have since reopened.
-
'The struggle is real': Concerns deepen for Regina’s houseless population as temperatures fall
Living conditions couldn’t be more deplorable for some of Regina’s houseless, with many living under tarps as nighttime temperatures drop below zero.
-
Political scientist explains motive behind Scott Moe's 'childish' tweet and why we’re seeing more attack ads
A state of permanent campaigning could be the reason behind a controversial tweet from Premier Scott Moe over the weekend, according to a Saskatchewan political scientist.