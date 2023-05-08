Crash closes Macleod Trail during Monday evening commute

Paramedics took two people to hospital on Monday after a crash on Calgary's Macleod Trail.

The two-vehicle collision happened in the southbound lanes near Canyon Meadows Drive S.W. around 3:40 p.m.

EMS say a woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition and a man was transported in serious but stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Police closed down southbound Macleod Trail between Lake Fraser Gate and Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. while they investigated.