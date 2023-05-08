Crash closes Macleod Trail during Monday evening commute

Calgary police respond to a crash on Macleod Trail on Monday, May 8, 2023. Calgary police respond to a crash on Macleod Trail on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina