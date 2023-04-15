Cremated remains of Calgary space fan Tyson Jerrold Sorge launched into space

Calgary native Tyson Jerrold Sorge loved space so much, when he died, his loved ones paid tribute to him by launching his cremated remains into space early Saturday morning.

At around 12:48 a.m. MT, Sorge's remains were part of a Celestis memorial spaceflight that launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the California desert.

"Tyson's love of the space program developed early," it says on the Celestis memorial spaceflight website obituary of Sorge, written by his wife Sue. "Some of the highlights of his life would be watching the Atlantis Shuttle launch from Cape Canaveral and touring Johnson Space Centre.

"He was fortunate enough to marry a fellow nerd," it says, continuing, "Who shared his love for all things space, and we spent many a night tracking satellites overhead, watching launches on NASA TV, and arguing over which Star Trek series was the best."

Falcon 9's first stage has landed on Landing Zone 4

Sorge died in 2022 at the age of 53. He was survived by his wife Sue, his children Orren, Lucie, and Quinn, his siblings Gerarda, Marina, Rudy, Hjalmar, and Liska, their families and by his brother-in-law Clint.

Sorge studied industrial electronics at SAIT in Calgary, and installed and troubleshooted communication equipment for the mining, oil and gas sector working mostly for Mobiltex. He worked on every continent except Antarctica, "in every condition, and made friends around the globe," Sue wrote.

Celestis missions offer four different memorial destinations: suborbital space, Earth's orbit, the moon's surface and interplanetary space.

"Tyson didn't have time for all the adventures he planned," wrote Sue on the Celestis website. "But it will be comforting to look up to the stars and know he has had a moment in the heavens."

