Crescent Heights homicide: police release photos of suspect vehicle

Calgary police have released photos of the truck they believe was used in a deadly shooting in the community of Crescent Heights last week.

Police say offenders fired multiple rounds into a vehicle parked in an alley in the 300 block of 16th Avenue N.W. at around 8:30 p.m. on April 1.

The victim, 26-year-old Majed Ahmed Zulfiqar, was struck multiple times and died.

On Wednesday, police released photos of a stolen 2011 GMC Sierra truck they say offenders used to leave the crime scene in, travelling east on 16th Avenue toward Edmonton Trail N.E.

The vehicle was taken from a home in the Priddis area sometime between 9:30 p.m. on March 30 and 4 a.m. on March 31.

Investigators are requesting that anyone who saw the vehicle between March 30 and April 1 contact them.

They're also looking for dash cam footage from eastbound or westbound 16th Avenue, between 10 Street N.W. and Deerfoot Trail N.E., between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on April 1.

Tips can be submitted by calling the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.