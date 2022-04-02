Man shot to death near northwest Calgary restaurant, police say
Calgary police are investigating a third homicide that occurred within a two-day period, saying a man was shot several times outside a northwest restaurant.
The incident began near the Jerusalem Shawarma, located at 1608 Second St. N.W., after police said a shooting took place.
Investigators at the scene determined that the victim and his friend had left the store at about 8:30 p.m. and were walking to their vehicle, which was parked in the alley behind the business.
"While they were sitting in a black SUV, unknown offenders appeared and fired multiple rounds of gunfire into the vehicle," police said in a release.
Police say the driver began to drive away from the scene, intending to go to the hospital, while calling 911.
The driver stopped the vehicle at 16 Avenue and Deerfoot Trail N.E. and police, along with EMS, attended the scene.
Police say a man in his 20s suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. There are no details about injuries, if any, to the other person in the vehicle.
It's not known if this incident is connected to the other homicide cases that have occurred within the past two days.
At about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area of Radcliffe Close S.E. after a man was suffering from traumatic injuries. He later died at the scene.
Homicide detectives are also investigating the circumstances of the death of 16-year-old Jal Acor Jal, whose body was found in a green space in Arbour Lake on Thursday.
An autopsy on the victim will be scheduled next week.
Anyone who may have dashcam footage from eastbound 16 Avenue N.E. to Deerfoot Trail N.E. from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m. or any other information about this suspicious death is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
