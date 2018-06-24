Fire officials say that one person has died in a blaze late Saturday night in the northeast community of Tuxedo Park.

Crews were called to the scene, in the 100 block of 25 Avenue N.E., at about 11:30 p.m. and were immediately faced with a significant amount of smoke on the interior of the home and on the exterior of the second floor.

A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to the scene.

Acting Battalion Chief Hank Ormstrup said that the fire seemed to be concentrated inside the kitchen of the home.

Officials say that firefighters began an aggressive interior attack on the home and quickly knocked down the main body of the fire.

"It didn't take too long for them to knock the fire down," Ormstrup said.

Unfortunately, during a preliminary search, firefighters discovered the body of a person who had died as a result of the fire.

"At this point, the victim is in the hands of the Medical Examiner, so no details have been released as to the gender of the victim, age, or cause of death."

Another patient was treated at the scene by EMS for smoke inhalation.

Ormstrup says that there were no functional smoke alarms in the home and says that posed a great deal of danger for the occupants.

"The occupants of the building aren't alerted to the presence of the fire or the smoke, so it can mean the different of several minutes between being able to survive and self-evacuate or not."

Brad Duncan, one of the people who lives inside the home, was shocked to discover that one of his neighbours died in the fire.

Duncan said the fire started in the kitchen when some grease caught on fire.

"I tried to put it out with a towel but that didn't work because it was already in the walls. So I just started yelling."

Crews are still at the scene to extinguish any hot spots and the cause of the fire is under investigation by a fire investigator and members from the CPS Arson Unit.

On Monday, CFD Fire Chief Steve Dongworth is scheduled to speak about the number of building fires in Calgary last month and some of the safety issues needed to address the trend.