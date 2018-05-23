Aerial and ground crews are battling a fire that, according to Alberta Wildfire, currently covers approximately 15 hectares of land on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

As of 4:45 p.m., provincial officials had declared the wildfire as 'out of control'. At that time, the fire was estimated to cover one hectare.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., Alberta Wildfire indicated the fire was considered to be held and was not expected to advance.

The fire is located across the Bow River from Cochrane's West Terrace neighbourhood. Multiple helicopters and a water bomber were deployed to the scene to help attack the blaze.

There have been no reports of damage to property. The cause of the fire has not been determined.