    Crews investigate water main break affecting dozens of homes

    City crews are working to repair three water main breaks on as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. City crews are working to repair three water main breaks on as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
    Several water main breaks in Calgary are affecting dozens of homes throughout the city on Tuesday.

    City officials say 28 homes are currently without water in the 100 block of Rundlehorn Lane N.E.

    There are also water main problems in Charleswood (affecting 13 homes) and Montgomery (affecting six homes).

    The city says water trucks have been brought in to maintain services for residents.

