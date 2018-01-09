A Lethbridge man is recovering from hypothermia after getting caught in a small avalanche west of Pincher Creek on the weekend.

Fernie search and rescue found the man early Monday morning in the Corbin Road Area of Tent Mountain, near the Alberta/B.C. boundary.

The 43-year-old man, who had been timber biking, called for help late Sunday night.

Rescuers were able to use the man's cell phone to track him and he and his bike were found trapped under the snow.

The man was airlifted to Crowsnest Pass Hospital and was treated for hypothermia.