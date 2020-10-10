CALGARY -- Fire officials are investigating how two separate blazes began in different sections of the city Saturday morning.

The latest incident occurred in a residential area, in the 4300 block of Centre Street N., at about 8:15 a.m.

Officials say they responded to the scene and found a utility trailer in a back alley on fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, which was contained to the trailer. A nearby fence was also scorched.

No one was injured as a result and an investigation has been launched.

Earlier in the morning, at about 7:20 a.m., crews were also called to a fire inside an apartment building in southeast Calgary.

By the time trucks arrived, the building's sprinkler system had already put out the fire, which is believed to have started on a mattress.

All of the residents of the condo, Element on First, managed to escape safely prior to CFD's arrival and were all safe and accounted for.

That fire is also under investigation.