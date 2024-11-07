CALGARY
Calgary

    • Crews respond to fire at Deer Ridge home

    The Calgary Fire Department was called to a home in Deer Ridge on Nov. 7, 2024, after a blaze broke out in a garage at the rear of the home, then spread. The Calgary Fire Department was called to a home in Deer Ridge on Nov. 7, 2024, after a blaze broke out in a garage at the rear of the home, then spread.
    Firefighters were called to the southeast community of Deer Ridge after a blaze broke out near a home early Thursday.

    Nearly a dozen trucks, including an aerial truck and a hazardous materials unit, responded to 373 Deerview Dr. S.E.

    They quickly brought the flames under control, but the garage was severely damaged, officials said.

    No one was injured.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

