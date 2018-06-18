Motorists are facing delays on Highway 8, west of Calgary, as crews work to clear the debris from a two-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday night.

Police were called to the crash between a car and a grain truck at about 10:00 p.m.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours.

EMS says a 50-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Police are investigating.

More to come…