Crossfield man charged after 6-month investigation into sexual interference case

Following a six-month long RCMP investigation, a Crossfield man who works as an educational assistant with Rocky View Schools (RVS) faces a number of charges in relation to a sexual interference case.

Wednesday, Airdrie Rural RCMP officers arrested Thijs Gordon Vogelzang, 43. Vogelzang has been charged with sexual interference, possession of child pornography and making child pornography.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

Late Thursday morning, the Rocky View School District issued a statement regarding the arrest of Vogelzang, who was employed as a learning assistant at W.G. Murdoch High School in Crossfield.

“We can confirm Vogelzang has been employed with RVS for two years as a learning assistant at W.H. Croxford High School in the 2022/23 school year and was a learning assistant at W.G. Murdoch High School in Crossfield at the time of his arrest," said superintendent of schools Greg Luterbach, in a media statement.

"His employment with RVS has been terminated,” he added. “We cannot provide further information as the matter is subject to an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Luterbach added that “school-based and divisional supports will be available for students at W.G. Murdoch High School and at W.H. Croxford High School for as long as they may need them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by downloading the P3 Tips app.