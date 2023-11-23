Cyclist hit on Macleod Trail was waving broom at vehicles: Calgary police

Calgary police have released more details about a crash on Macleod Trail on Wednesday that sent a cyclist to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Macleod Trail at Shawnesssy Boulevard S.E. at 7 a.m. for reports a cyclist had been hit.

According to police, the man was riding a bicycle northbound on southbound Macleod Trail S.E., while reportedly "yelling and waving a broom at vehicles."

The cyclist was struck by a southbound minivan driven by a man in his 80s.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the minivan wasn't injured, but police say the crash caused "significant damage" to his vehicle.

The cyclist's bike, meanwhile, was thrown into oncoming traffic and became wedged under a sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a woman in her 50s, was not injured.

The incident caused southbound Macleod Trail to be closed for several hours.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.