Daily heat records continue to be broken across Alberta
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:17AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:17AM MDT
CALGARY -- The heat pushes temperatures even higher this week. Jasper, Hendrickson Creek, and Grande Prairie have broken their all time highs two days in a row.
Calgary could also get close to, if not exceed, its record high of 36.5 C Wednesday and Thursday.
Air quality deteriorates Tuesday as the heat traps pollutants at the surface. People with lung or heart disease are at high risk especially toward Tuesday evening when air quality is expected to be at its worst. By the end of the week, temperatures drop off slightly but remain significantly warmer than normal into the following week.
Here's the five day forecast:
Tuesday:
- Sunny, UV index 11
- Daytime high: 35 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, warm night, 18 C
Wednesday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 35 C
- Overnight: Clear, 19 C
Thursday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 36 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, chance of thundershowers, 20 C
Friday:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 30°C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, chance of thundershowers, 17 C
Saturday:
- Sun and cloudy mix
- Daytime high: 27 C
- Overnight: Risk of scattered thunderstorms, 15 C
