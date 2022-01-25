Daisy the duck successfully adopted from Calgary Humane Society

The Calgary Humane Society says a duck that came to stay at the animal shelter in late November has been welcomed into the flock at her new home.

The stray duck, named Daisy, was brought to the humane society on Nov. 27, 2021.

Officials determined she was a domestic duck and in need of some medical treatment, so Daisy was placed into a foster home.

Daisy was put up for adoption on Jan. 2 and adopted just over a week later on Jan. 11.

Daisy the duck and her new flock. (Calgary Humane Society) The humane society says the little duck is doing well and has made some new friends and is catching onto her life very quickly.

Her new home is just outside of Calgary.

Daisy the duck and her new flock. (Calgary Humane Society)