Darryl Sutter named NHL coach of the year, takes home Jack Adams Award

Flames coach Darryl Sutter won the Jack Adams Award as the best NHL coach in 2021-22 Thursday night Flames coach Darryl Sutter won the Jack Adams Award as the best NHL coach in 2021-22 Thursday night

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina