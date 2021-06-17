CALGARY -- Head coach Dave Dickenson rounded out his Calgary Stampeders staff for the 2021 season Thursday.

Bob Slowik joins the Stampeders as a defensive assistant while T.J. Vernieri has been added as offensive assistant. Slowik served as the Montreal Alouettes' defensive co-ordinator in 2019 while Vernieri spent two years as a receivers coach at Lycoming College, a Division III school in Williamsport, Pa.

Prior to coming north, Slowik spent over 20 years coaching in the NFL, including a combined 10 seasons as a defensive co-ordinator with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

The remainder of Calgary's coaching staff consists of:

Special-teams co-ordinator/assistant head coach Mark Kilam;

Offensive co-ordinator/offensive line coach Pat DelMonaco;

Defensive co-ordinator Brent Monson;

Quarterbacks/running backs Marc Mueller;

Defensive backs coach/CFL draft co-ordinator Dwayne Cameron;

Defensive line coach Corey Mace; and

Receivers coach Marquay McDaniel.

"I am very excited to add Bob and T.J. to our coaching staff, they're certainly a study in contrasts," Dickenson said in a statement. "T.J. is an eager young coach just getting his feet wet in professional football and Bob certainly has a wealth of knowledge after more than three decades of coaching in the pros and college.

"This is a terrific opportunity to bring new ideas and voices into our coaching group and I know they will both be great additions to the team."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2021.