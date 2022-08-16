Dawgs fourth in North American attendance as they prepare to meet Moose Jaw in finals

Just as they prepared to start the Western Canadian Baseball League finals Tuesday night, the Okotoks Dawgs announced that they're also a box office hit.

The Dawgs revealed on their Twitter feed Tuesday that they ranked fourth in attendance in all North American summer college baseball programs, averaging more than 4,200 fans a game at Seaman Stadium with a total 2022 attendance of 113,825.

The Madison Mallards of the Northwoods League led everyone, drawing just under 200,000 fans or 5,500 a game.

The Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League and Frederick Keys of the same league ranked third and fourth.

"Your Okotoks Dawgs set new attendance records during the 2022 season. Thanks to you, our fans, the Dawgs rank fourth in average attendance and in total attendance in all of North America for collegiate summer baseball!" the Dawgs tweeted.

Dawgs Raise The Bar In 2022.



For the finals, the Dawgs take on Moose Jaw Miller Express in a best of three series, with games one and (if necessary) three scheduled for Okotoks on Tuesday and Thursday.

Game 2 will be played in Moose Jaw Wednesday night.

Game time Tuesday is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still some tickets available.

Call 403-262-3294 for more information.