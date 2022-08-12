Dawgs kick off western finals against Sylvan Lake Gulls

The Okotoks Dawgs announced Friday that they've opened general admission patio seating for Friday night's game against Sylvan Lake Gulls.

First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Seaman Stadium in Okotoks.

It's the opening game of the best of three western finals, with the winner advancing to the Western Canadian Baseball League championships.

The Dawgs won the west with a 43-13 record before dispatching Brooks in two straight games in the opening round of the playoffs. Okotoks will host tonight's contest, with Sylvan Lake having the home court advantage on Saturday for the second game in the series.

If a deciding third game is necessary, it will be back in Okotoks Sunday at 7:05 p.m.

The Dawgs are an offensive juggernaut, led by second baseman Ricky Sanchez, who hit .818 in the first round against Brooks.

Sylvan Lake, on the other hand, boasts a dominant pitching staff that surrendered only two runs in a first round victory over Fort McMurray.

Patio tickets are $25 and must be reserved in advance by calling 403-262-3294.