Daytime highs to hit the 30s in southern Alberta by the middle of the week

A strong ridge of high pressure will elevate temperatures 10 to 14 degrees above seasonal by the middle of the week.

Sunshine and warmer air associated with a stable weather pattern will dominate – including in the City of Calgary.

Stronger wind will impact portions of central and southern Alberta later Monday, with gusts from the northwest as strong as 80 km/h near Hinton and 20 to 40 km/h in Calgary.

When that ridge does start to break down on Wednesday night and Thursday, wind will be stronger and daytime highs in Calgary will drop by nine degrees day-over-day, but even with that change – both the highs and lows are expected to remain above seasonal.

There is little chance of active weather until the weekend, when rain is possible on Saturday night and Sunday, as daytime highs in Calgary drop down to 12 C with lows around 2 C.