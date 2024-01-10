Daytime highs will be 28 degrees below average by the end of the week

Bitterly cold Arctic air continues to sink southward producing dangerous temperatures and wind chill values across the territories and portions of the Canadian Prairies, including Alberta.

As expected, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expanded extreme cold warnings on Wednesday, and by the end of the week all of Alberta and neighbouring provinces will be included in this advisory.

Weather warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Extreme cold warnings (teal), snowfall warnings (white), wind warnings (light purple) and winter storm warnings (blue).

Snow fell throughout the B.C. interior, Alberta and Saskatchewan Tuesday, and will continue to impact southern British Columbia and Alberta on Wednesday as a surface low pressure system tracks along the southern border.

The counter-clockwise circulation around this low is likely to produce some upsloping in southwestern Alberta, prompting ECCC to extend the snowfall warning in that area.

“Snowfall continues today over higher terrain, especially in the vicinity of Waterton Lakes National Park. Snowfall will become light tonight, but will intensify again on Thursday morning, with another 5 cm expected in some locations.”

Visibility was limited in southern Alberta early Wednesday and roadways were snow-covered throughout the region.

North wind combined with falling snow further complicated matters early in the morning.

The overnight temperature in Calgary on Wednesday morning was -18 C, which coincidentally is also the daytime high for Wednesday, and -18 C will be the warmest temperature in Calgary until early next week.

There will be minimal cloud cover on Friday and Saturday, which will allow the temperature to continue to plunge, as clouds act to insulate the planet by trapping some of the outgoing longwave radiation.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop by 20 degrees by the weekend with daytime highs bottoming out at -31 C, which is 28 degrees colder than the average daytime high of -3 C.

Optimistic long-range forecasts are relying on a shift in weather patterns by early next week to bring a ridge of high pressure (and warmer air) in from the northern Pacific to the West Coast.

However, that ridge is currently situated between two strong low pressure systems containing Arctic air masses, and those lows could potentially flatten out that ridge instead, and block a significant improvement in temperatures.

The good news is model agreement is favouring the first scenario (an improvement), with a caution that a complete recovery might be difficult to achieve before the end of the month.

Both the temperatures and wind chill values are going to be dangerously cold this week posing a risk to both humans, animals and machinery.

Wind chill values could reach -50 in central Alberta by the end of the week, with ambient temperatures in Calgary (the temperature without the wind chill) of -39 C.

According to ECCC, a wind chill value of -48 to -54 poses a “severe risk” as exposed skin can freeze in just two to five minutes.

There is also a severe risk of frostbite and hypothermia for people who spend time outside for a prolonged period of time without proper protection from the elements.

For the latest weather advisories from ECCC click here, click here for current highway conditions from 511 Alberta, or here for the latest from DriveBC.