Deadmau5, DJ Snake and 'Vanderpump' star James Kennedy among 2024 Chasing Summer performers

A bunch of big-name DJs are set to perform in Calgary in August at the 2024 Chasing Summer music festival, including one that reality TV lovers might be excited about.

Illenium, Deadmau5 and DJ Snake are headlining the festival.

Additional performers include Tchami x Malaa (No Redemption), Two Friends and Isoxo.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy will also be playing.

The 32-year-old recently performed a set at Coachella's Neon Carnival that gained attention online after Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were spotted in attendance.

The 2024 Chasing Summer music festival takes place at the Max Bell Centre's festival grounds on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4.

Weekend passes start at $160 for general admission but VIP weekend passes are available, as well as cabanas.

More information can be found on the Chasing Summer website.