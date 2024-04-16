CALGARY
Calgary

    • Deadmau5, DJ Snake and 'Vanderpump' star James Kennedy among 2024 Chasing Summer performers

    Chasing Summer 2024 will be held on Aug 3 and 4. (Facebook/Chasing Summer) Chasing Summer 2024 will be held on Aug 3 and 4. (Facebook/Chasing Summer)
    A bunch of big-name DJs are set to perform in Calgary in August at the 2024 Chasing Summer music festival, including one that reality TV lovers might be excited about. 

    Illenium, Deadmau5 and DJ Snake are headlining the festival.

    Additional performers include Tchami x Malaa (No Redemption), Two Friends and Isoxo.

    Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy will also be playing.

    The 32-year-old recently performed a set at Coachella's Neon Carnival that gained attention online after Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were spotted in attendance.

    @dolledupsocial Replying to @jimmy stephens ♬ original sound - dolledupsocial

    The 2024 Chasing Summer music festival takes place at the Max Bell Centre's festival grounds on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4.

    Weekend passes start at $160 for general admission but VIP weekend passes are available, as well as cabanas.

    More information can be found on the Chasing Summer website.

