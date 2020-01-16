CALGARY -- Closed for the last four months to repair flood damage, the historic Deane House in Inglewood is set to reopen Jan. 24.

Staff were closing in September 2019 when a sprinkler valve ruptured, flooding all four floors of the building.

"It was so dramatic," Sal Howell, Deane House proprietor, said at the time. "Water was coming through the light fixtures, through the ceilings, coming down the stairs in a torrent."

After months of repairs, the restaurant is now set to reopen, with a new menu.

Situated near the confluence of the Elbow River and Bow River, the building was constructed in 1906 for Capt. Richard Burton Deane of the Royal Northwest Mounted Police.

It was moved to its current location in 1929.