The Homicide Unit continues to investigate the death of a man who was found in medical distress on a street in the Victoria Park area on the weekend and say he died as a result of a stabbing.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of 15th Avenue S.E. at about 2:00 a.m. Sunday for reports of an injured man.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe there was an altercation involving as many as ten people in the area before the man was discovered.

Investigators say they don’t know if the victim was involved in the altercation and that they are working to determine a motive for the assault.

The man has been identified as Craig Cutter, 24, and police say he died from a stabbing.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org