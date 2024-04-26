CALGARY
    Deer Run fire damages bedroom, chimney, attic and roof

    A residential fire in Deer Run left a home with damage in a bedroom, chimney, attic and roof.
    An investigation is underway into a Friday morning residential fire in the Calgary community of Deer Run.

    At around 10:50 a.m. Friday, two people, a teen and an adult, started a fire in their fireplace that turned into a chimney fire before spreading to the attic of their Deer Park Place home.

    Flames could be seen coming from the roof and chimney, a fire department spokesperson confirmed.

    A smoke alarm woke the teenager, who was able to escape with their hamster.

    Both residents and the hamster were unharmed, the fire department confirmed, but they are looking for their cat.

    There was smoke and fire damage to one bedroom, as well as the chimney, attic and part of the roof.

    Crews remain on scene, looking for hot spots in the chimney and attic area.

