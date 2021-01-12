CALGARY -- Adding carpool lanes and updating interchanges will relieve congestion and improve safety, reads the final recommendations of a Deerfoot Trail corridor study released this week by the City of Calgary and Alberta Transportation.

The multi-year recommendations identify improvements that could be considered at several interchanges, pedestrian and cycle crossings over the next 30 years.

“We are pleased to present the long-term recommendations for Deerfoot Trail which include consideration of additional capacity in both directions with high occupancy vehicle or carpool lanes, and a collector distributor system," said Jeffrey Xu, senior transportation engineer with the City of Calgary.

"These recommended improvements will help alleviate congestion and improve safety on Deerfoot Trail."

The study began in 2016 and covered 35 kilometres of roadway, including 18 current and one future interchange at 128 thAvenue. N.E.

After reviewing existing conditions and in combination with a public engagement process, the city says challenges identified include capacity, weaving, merging, diverging, intersection operations and safety.

“Traffic on the Deerfoot is a common complaint of every Calgarian. With this study complete and its practical recommendations in hand, I look forward to realizing improvements that will make it safer and easier to get to work, school, and around Calgary for generations to come," said Transportation Minister Ric McIver in a release.

Alberta Transportation’s 2020 Capital Plan includes $210 million for improvements along Deerfoot Trail.

According to the report, there are six major component projects that will take place in the short, medium, and long-term. In addition to carpool or high occupancy lanes to add to Deerfoot Trail, the report recommends separating entrance and exit ramps between Memorial Drive and 17th Avenue S.E., and interchange improvements at Glenmore Trail, Anderson Road, Bow Bottom Trail and 16th Avenue N.E.

More information on improvements and recommendations can be found on the city’s website.



