Despite missing playoffs, Stampeders still have plenty to play for

The Calgary Stampeders won't be in the CFL playoffs for the first time since 2004.

On Saturday, they'll face another team that won't be in the post-season party, the Edmonton Elks.

Though this game doesn't mean a thing in the standings, some players want to make an impression.

Quarterback Matt Shiltz is one of those players.

Head coach Dave Dickenson hinted it's likely Shiltz will get the start against the Elks on Saturday.

"Definitely feel like I gave Matt more reps today," Dickenson said.

"I do think he had a good series and a half in B.C. I certainly feel like we have options but yeah, I'm definitely looking to give Matt more reps this week and see where it goes from there."

Excited for the opportunity

Shiltz signed with the Stamps as a free agent in the off-season but missed a good chunk of the year after suffering an ankle injury in practice.

If Dickenson does give him the nod, it would be his first start with the Stamps and he's excited about that.

"If I get that opportunity to play, I'm going to be just as excited as any other week and be really ready to get a win," he said.

"Just looking forward to it. You still approach every day with that gratitude and that thankfulness that you're still here and then, when an opportunity comes around, you make the most of it regardless of if it's week four or weeks 16, 17 or 18."

Game will say a lot about team's character

It's been a very disappointing season for the Stampeders.

After starting the year 4-4, they have just one tie in their past seven games.

Linebacker Micah Awe says despite missing the playoffs, these past few games will say plenty about the team's character.

"Things look bad right now," he said.

"What kind of player are you going to be? A lot of players act tough, they say all the right things, but at the end of the day, with no hope, are you still going to do it?"

Veteran receiver Reggie Begelton agrees.

He says there's still plenty on the line.

"The whole point is to win," he said.

"If you're not getting it done, then your leash isn't as long as you think. You're getting paid to win and if you're not winning, then everyone is in the hot seat.

"Everything is an evaluation, even for individuals who are not under contract for next year. I mean, you hopefully want to continue to play football, right? So, your film is who you are."

Kickoff for Saturday's game against the Elks is 1 p.m. at McMahon Stadium.