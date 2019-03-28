

CTV Calgary Staff





The city is changing how Calgarians are notified about development in their communities.

“Whether it’s a new infill home, a multi-storey apartment project or a new office building, there’s always change happening in our city,” said Amie Blanchette, the city’s manager of partnership services, planning and development department, in a release.

“We want to make it easier for Calgarians to access information and participate in the conversation around development activity in their community.”

To do that, the city will no longer publish lists of addresses slated for development in the newspaper. Instead, development permits will be available and searchable online.

An online map is also available, which allows users to search for development permits in proximity to specific addresses.

Calgarians are also able to submit comments on the applications online.

“Online tools provide flexible and customizable information to Calgarians to help them find, and determine how the development may impact them,” said Blanchette.

“Ensuring citizens have a transparent, accessible and user-friendly experience and are enabled to engage in the planning and approvals has been a key consideration throughout.”