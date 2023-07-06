Diamond Valley man hopes to be named Favourite Chef

A Diamond Valley, Alta., man needs every Albertan vote he can wrangle, but it's not to become a politician.

It's to become a chef.

Brown is competing to be named Favourite Chef in a competition run by the James Beard Foundation in the U.S.

One chef wins US$25,000 and gets featured in an advertorial in Taste of Home Magazine.

It's all judged by Carla Hall, an alumnus of Top Chef.

In an interview posted on favchef.com, Brown explained what inspires him to cook.

"I like the act and challenge of creating, as I'm naturally a creative person," he said. "Another thing, I come from a mostly meat-n-potatoes family, in steak-and-potatoes rural Alberta.

"Food has opened my horizons," he added, "both the tasting and making of it, and through a certain cultural exchange that I otherwise wouldn't have a lot of exposure to, personally.

"Beyond that, it's just plain fun," he said, "and uses the best of the talents that I've been given!"

Thomas Brown of Diamond Valley is vying to be named Favourite Chef

Brown's favourite dishes tend towards "Latin and Spanish flavours."

If he wins, he hopes to invest his winnings into furthering his culinary education – he actually studied communications at Lethbridge College – including a trip to Spain and France, and using some of the funds to create a start-up chef/catering company.

Brown was in third place Thursday and stood an excellent chance of advancing to the next round, but still needs votes (until 7 p.m. Thursday night), which you can cast here.

If he progresses to the next round, there will be a new vote.