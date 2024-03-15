Dinos men’s hockey team lose 2-1 heartbreaker in double overtime to host Toronto to end season

It was a heartbreaker in Toronto for the University of Calgary Dinos men’s hockey team as their season came to a crushing end in double overtime Thursday night.

Toronto Metropolitan University’s Carson Gallagher scored at 4:31 of double OT to give the Bold a 2-1 victory over the devastated Dinos, who lost to the host team in the quarter-finals of the national championships for the second consecutive season.

In the first period, U of C jumped out to the early lead when Jaeger White fired a wrist shot past Toronto goalie Kai Edmonds.

Later in the first, Ryan Wells’ shot from the point found its way into the back of the Dinos' net to tie it a goal apiece.

And that was it until Gallagher’s goal ended the season for the Dinos, who outshot the Bold 51-45.

Last season, the Dinos lost in overtime to the hosts from Prince Edward Island in the quarter-finals.