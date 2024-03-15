CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dinos men’s hockey team lose 2-1 heartbreaker in double overtime to host Toronto to end season

    Toronto Metropolitan University defeated the University of Calgary Dinos 2-1 in double overtime Thursday night at the USPORTS hockey national quarter finals. (Photo: X@USPORTS_Hockey) Toronto Metropolitan University defeated the University of Calgary Dinos 2-1 in double overtime Thursday night at the USPORTS hockey national quarter finals. (Photo: X@USPORTS_Hockey)
    It was a heartbreaker in Toronto for the University of Calgary Dinos men’s hockey team as their season came to a crushing end in double overtime Thursday night.

    Toronto Metropolitan University’s Carson Gallagher scored at 4:31 of double OT to give the Bold a 2-1 victory over the devastated Dinos, who lost to the host team in the quarter-finals of the national championships for the second consecutive season.

    In the first period, U of C jumped out to the early lead when Jaeger White fired a wrist shot past Toronto goalie Kai Edmonds.

    Later in the first, Ryan Wells’ shot from the point found its way into the back of the Dinos' net to tie it a goal apiece.

    And that was it until Gallagher’s goal ended the season for the Dinos, who outshot the Bold 51-45.

    Last season, the Dinos lost in overtime to the hosts from Prince Edward Island in the quarter-finals.

