Discovery Ridge suspicious death under investigation

Investigators were at a residence in Discovery Ridge after reports of a body being found Sunday evening (CTV News Calgary/Darren Wright). Investigators were at a residence in Discovery Ridge after reports of a body being found Sunday evening (CTV News Calgary/Darren Wright).

