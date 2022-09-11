Discovery Ridge suspicious death under investigation

Calgary police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday evening in the southwest neighbourhood of Discovery Ridge.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 0-100 block of Discovery Ridge Close SW for reports of a body being found.

Homicide investigators were on scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

"As the investigation is in its early stages, no further information is available at this time," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.