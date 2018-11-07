Students at the elementary school in the hamlet of Cayley were treated to a performance by the renowned Rolston String Quartet on Tuesday and embraced the opportunity to learn from the professional artists.

The quartet arrived in Cayley, located south of High River, and encountered an enthusiastic student body where everyone, from kindergarten to Grade 6, plays the fiddle.

The ensemble, which began as the quartet in residence at Yale University in Massachusetts, performed in the elementary school’s gymnasium.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said fourth grade student Joel Kiriaka. “I don’t really get to see people that have travelled all around the world.”

“It was really beautiful. I love how they play.”

Following the concert, the musicians hosted workshops for the children.

Violist Hezekiah Leung said it was a pleasure to witness the school’s love for the fiddle. “Oftentimes you go to schools and, basically, you just see wind instruments,” explained Leung. “It’s really fascinating as a string player to see a lot of violins being played. It’s really wonderful that the young generation is really taking up this art form.”

Cayley School officials were thrilled to welcome the quartet as many of the students had never attended a formal concert.

“To actually have a string quartet of this calibre, known around the world, come to Cayley School to play is an amazing opportunity for our children,” said Barb Haney-Jones, Cayley School’s music specialist.

Halle Turner, a fiddler in the sixth grade, embraced the experience and said she appreciates the effort it took to arrange the appearance. “It shows how much our music teacher cares about us.”

For those who missed Tuesday’s exclusive concert, the Rolston String Quartet will perform Friday, November 9 at the High River United Church.

