CALGARY -- RCMP in southern Alberta handed out a number of distracted driving tickets to motorists using their cell phones to take photos of a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Police were called to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, west of Suffield, Alta. just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. An investigation found a tire had burst, causing the tractor-trailer to lose control and roll just northwest of Medicine Hat, Alta.

The driver was seriously injured and HALO Air Ambulance was used to transport him to hospital in Calgary.

"During the subsequent investigation, first responders on scene noticed several drivers taking photographs with their cell phones," police said in a release.

As a result, five tickets were issued for distracted driving, which come with a $300 fine. Police said one of the ticketed drivers was operating a commercial vehicle.