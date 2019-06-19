The National Music Centre is celebrating Indigenous Music Week with events running until Saturday.

The NMC says the music of the country’s Indigenous people is diverse, representing many communities across the country.

“Here at the National Music Centre, we believe in the power of music and there’s a lot of power and messaging in Indigenous music in Canada and that’s something to celebrate,” said Jess Knights, manager of education and public programs.

A number of events including tours and live performances are planned. There will also be workshops for emerging artists and a drum and dance workshop.

Last week, the NMC unveiled a new permanent exhibit called Speak Up!, showcasing artists who have had an impact in Canadian music.

Friday marks National Indigenous Peoples Day. Admission to the National Music Centre will be free June 21, for anyone who identifies as Indigenous.

The NMC says this event is a chance to continue important conversations about reconciliation.

For more information on the events visit Studio Bell's website.