CALGARY -- An increase in blood donor cancellations has the Canadian Blood Services (CBS) calling for Calgarians to get out and donate if possible.

The cancellations are related to the outbreak of COVID-19 as people continue to self-isolate and practice social distancing.

With businesses closing down and residents working from home, large groups and corporate donors that normally donated together have either minimized or cancelled altogether.

Communities that would normally host large blood donation events are being forced to shrink down to maintain social distancing standards, greatly reducing the number of units CBS would usually collect, the organization said.

Tracy Smith, the director of donor relations for the Prairie region, emphasized how crucial it is to donate.

"Right now, it’s extremely important that we be able to maintain a constant supply of blood and blood products to patients across Canada," she said. "We’re really encouraging donors to go online, download the app, book an appointment and come in to donate."

The total inventory levels of blood types across Canada (excluding Quebec) averages around 10 days’ worth per type. AB+ and AB- are the most stocked with 13 days worth, while B- and O- are the lowest with only six.

In order to practice social distancing measures, donor clinics are using multiple new tactics, including restricting walk-in clients. Instead, donations are by appointment only to help decrease the spread of infection.

They have also removed some of the self-serve items and implemented a wellness checkpoint upon arrival, to screen donors for any symptoms or risks.

New eligibility requirements have also been put in place around who can and can’t donate. Ineligible donors include people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and people who have developed a fever or cough within two weeks of travelling outside the country. The full list is available on the CBS website.

Blood research for coronavirus treatment

The agency also announced Thursday they are working with Health Canada and the international research community by asking for plasma donations from those who have contracted and recovered from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 convalescent plasma will be studied to see if the antibodies built to fight the coronavirus could be used as an effective treatment.

Government officials are also asking Canadians to do their part.

Prime Minister Trudeau asked Canadians to donate to "keep people healthy" during a press conference in mid-March.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, tweeted out a reminder Wednesday saying there is still a need for blood donations.

To book an appointment to donate, you can visit blood.ca, download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

